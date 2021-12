Native Space is a community — and identity — focused safe space for Native students and Native allies, or students who are interested in immersing themselves with knowledge of Native cultures. Founded in 2016, this community is perfect for Native students who want to feel connected to their culture, who want to feel seen and heard, who want to connect with their peers and who need a home away from home. The purpose of Native Space is to connect Native students with each other and help them build a larger community while also helping them find mentorship from faculty and staff.

