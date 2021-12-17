ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI Weekly: Novel architectures could make large language models more scalable

By Kyle Wiggers, @Kyle_L_Wiggers
VentureBeat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning in earnest with OpenAI’s GPT-3, the focus in the field of natural language processing has turned to large language models (LLMs). LLMs — denoted by the amount of data, compute, and storage that’s required to develop them — are capable of impressive feats of language understanding, like generating code and...

venturebeat.com

dallassun.com

Robot company will pay $200,000 for human faces for use on robots

Tech company Promobot is looking for actual people to lend their faces for the newest group of robots, and is willing to pay US$200,000 for the rights to these faces. Promobot said it is hunting for "kind and friendly" faces, but is open to applications from people of all races and genders over the age of 25.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
VentureBeat

The limitations of scaling up AI language models

Large language models like OpenAI’s GPT-3 show an aptitude for generating humanlike text and code, automatically writing emails and articles, composing poetry, and fixing bugs in software. But the dominant approach to developing these models involves leveraging massive computational resources, which has consequences. Beyond the fact that training and deploying large language models can incur high technical costs, the requirements put the models beyond the reach of many organizations and institutions. Scaling also doesn’t resolve the major problem of model bias and toxicity, which often creeps in from the data used to train the models.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

DeepMind Is Now the Undisputed Leader in Language AI with Gopher (280B)

DeepMind, one of the brightest stars in the AI firmament, has done it again. In 2010, CEO Demis Hassabis founded the startup — which was later acquired by Google for $500 million — with the mission to solve “intelligence, advance science, and benefit humanity.” The company’s unique approach to AI combines machine learning and neuroscience, among other disciplines, with the “long term aim” to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI).
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Building a Scalable Security Architecture on AWS with Cisco Secure Firewall and AWS Gateway Load Balancer

Comprehensive cloud support is essential when agile and efficient security at scale is required. With Cisco Secure Firewall Threat Defense 7.1, we have added support for the AWS Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB) to drive simple, agile, and efficient security in the cloud. This integration simplifies insertion of Cisco Secure Firewall in AWS with Geneve protocol (RFC 8926) encapsulation. It makes architectures more scalable, in part by removing the need for source network address translation (SNAT) in the traffic path. Let’s consider a few common use cases where this new capability makes a difference.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Propaganda-as-a-service may be on the horizon if large language models are abused

AI-powered large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT-3 have enormous potential in the enterprise. For example, GPT-3 is now being used in over 300 apps by thousands of developers to produce more than 4.5 billion words per day. And Naver, the company behind the eponymous search engine Naver, is employing LLMs to personalize search results on the Naver platform — following on the heels of Bing and Google.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Teradata and Dataiku join forces to improve data analytics

Connected multicloud data platform Teradata announced a new set of analytic integration components for the “everyday AI” platform Dataiku. The new Teradata Plugins for Dataiku are designed to enable analytics and data science teams that use Dataiku to implement a wide range of analytic functions within the Teradata Vantage platform.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Azure AI milestone: New foundation model Florence v1.0 pushing vision and vision-language state of the art

Florence v1.0—along with recent milestones in Neural Text-to-Speech and question answering—is part of a larger Azure AI mission to provide relevant, meaningful AI solutions and services that work better for people because they better capture how people learn and work—with improved vision, knowledge understanding, and speech capabilities. At the center of these efforts is XYZ-code, a joint representation of three cognitive attributes: monolingual text (X), audio or visual sensory signals (Y), and multilingual (Z). For more information about these efforts, read the XYZ-code blog post.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

3 big problems with datasets in AI and machine learning

Datasets fuel AI models like gasoline (or electricity, as the case may be) fuels cars. Whether they’re tasked with generating text, recognizing objects, or predicting a company’s stock price, AI systems “learn” by sifting through countless examples to discern patterns in the data. For example, a computer vision system can be trained to recognize certain types of apparel, like coats and scarfs, by looking at different images of that clothing.
ENGINEERING
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

AI Is Making Weather Predictions More Accurate, Could Save Lives

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Predicting the forecast each day is an...
ENVIRONMENT
mathworks.com

Deep Learning in Simulink. Simulating AI within large complex systems

This post is from guest blogger Kishen Mahadevan, Product Marketing. Kishen helps customers understand AI, deep learning and reinforcement learning concepts and technologies. In this post, Kishen explains how deep learning can be integrated into an engineering system designed in Simulink. Background. Deep learning is a key technology driving the...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Azure AI milestone: New Neural Text-to-Speech models more closely mirror natural speech

Neural Text-to-Speech—along with recent milestones in computer vision and question answering—is part of a larger Azure AI mission to provide relevant, meaningful AI solutions and services that work better for people because they better capture how people learn and work—with improved vision, knowledge understanding, and speech capabilities. At the center of these efforts is XYZ-code, a joint representation of three cognitive attributes: monolingual text (X), audio or visual sensory signals (Y), and multilingual (Z). For more information about these efforts, read the XYZ-code blog post.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Mperativ aims to leverage AI in new revenue analytics platform

Today, Mperativ announced it raised $6 million in funding to launch a revenue operations platform. The company claims the platform will offer users time series data of the revenue supply chain and access to a bitemporal data warehouse. The organization will use the funding provided by GFT Ventures, with participation...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Text Data Augmentation Using the GPT-2 Language Model

Generating synthetic data in NLP using Pre-trained Language Model GPT-2 Data Augmentation is a technique that is heavily used by deep learning practitioners to add diversity and size in their training dataset for designing robust machine learning systems. Every engineer wants their model not to just perform well on the training set but also generalize well to the unseen scenarios. So apart from overfitting and regularization, one of the other important factors that determine the generalization of a model is the amount and variety of related data it sees during the training time. As of today, there are a lot of tested transformations available on Images for doing augmentation that works amazingly well under low-resource settings. But it’s not that easy when it comes to Text data. Simply, because Natural Language encapsulates various levels of syntactic and semantic information.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
VentureBeat

As Log4j sent defenders scrambling, this startup made its threat data free

In the hours that followed the disclosure of the widespread vulnerability in Apache Log4j, one week ago today, people were kind of freaking out. The enormity of the software flaw—found in applications and services used by just about every business—was simply overwhelming. And hard data to help fuel a defense strategy was in short supply.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Multimodal models are fast becoming a reality — consequences be damned

Roughly a year ago, VentureBeat wrote about progress in the AI and machine learning field toward developing multimodal models, or models that can understand the meaning of text, videos, audio, and images together in context. Back then, the work was in its infancy and faced formidable challenges, not least of which concerned biases amplified in training datasets. But breakthroughs have been made.
COMPUTERS
Killeen Daily Herald

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Algolux for Improving Vehicle Safety and Function with Its Robust, Scalable, and Novel Computer Vision Technology

Algolux's solutions improve vision accuracy and address mission-critical safety concerns in the automotive, transport, and autonomous vehicle space. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the North American computer vision market, and based on its results, recognizes Algolux with the 2021 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the computer vision space. The company offers innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-based computer vision and image optimization solutions to address mission-critical safety concerns for automotive advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, and transport applications. It leverages these industries' existing and emerging growth opportunities to deliver better vision accuracy, especially in challenging conditions like low lighting and poor weather. By rethinking the vision architecture, Algolux solves the inherent issues of computer vision systems and delivers unprecedented performance improvements through its novel approach.
TECHNOLOGY

