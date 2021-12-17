AI Weekly: Novel architectures could make large language models more scalable

Algolux's solutions improve vision accuracy and address mission-critical safety concerns in the automotive, transport, and autonomous vehicle space. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the North American computer vision market, and based on its results, recognizes Algolux with the 2021 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the computer vision space. The company offers innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-based computer vision and image optimization solutions to address mission-critical safety concerns for automotive advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, and transport applications. It leverages these industries' existing and emerging growth opportunities to deliver better vision accuracy, especially in challenging conditions like low lighting and poor weather. By rethinking the vision architecture, Algolux solves the inherent issues of computer vision systems and delivers unprecedented performance improvements through its novel approach.
