Chanticleers, Huskies come together to box over 23,000 meals for U.S. Hunger Project

SALISBURY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – More than 6.6 million meals are helping feed food-insecure neighbors thanks to the generosity of Food Lion customers who supported Food Lion Feeds’ “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign. Customers purchased and donated a specially marked, prepacked “Holidays Without Hunger” food box for $5 or made a cash donation at the register during the campaign, which ran Nov. 10 through Dec. 14. The box of food was then donated directly to the 33 local Feeding America® member food banks or their partner feeding agency in the store’s community. All cash donations benefitted Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

