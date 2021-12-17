ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Robert Woodard: Impressive defensive performance

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Woodard finished with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals, two blocks and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson, Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fg
CBS Minnesota

Timberwolves Sign Forward Chris Silva, Guard Rayjon Tucker To 10-Day Contracts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday announced a couple 10-day contract signings. The team is bringing in forward Chris Silva and guard Rayjon Tucker. Silva was originally signed to the Wolves’ training camp roster in September and saw action in one preseason matchup. In 12 games with the Iowa Wolves, he is averaging 15.1 points and leads in rebounds per game with 9.6. Silva was previously at the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings. Tucker has been in 13 games for the Wisconsin Herd this season, averaging 17.1 points per game. He saw NBA action previously with the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers.   More On WCCO.com: Burglar Targeting Christmas Presents Shoots Blaine Homeowners While Fleeing Analysis Shows Family Members In Moorhead Home Died Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning ‘I’m Sure They’re Really Struggling’: Yanez Trial Juror Sheds Light On Pressures Potter Trial Jury May Be Under ‘You Were Born Here, This Is Your Curse!’: Teacher Goes On Minnesota Sports Fandom Rant In Viral TikTok ‘We Were Blessed’: 12 Single Moms Gifted New Cars Just In Time For Christmas
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NBA Rookie Rankings: Scottie Barnes, Franz Wagner have big weeks; Herb Jones impresses on defense

The NBA is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak that has impacted nearly every team in the league within the past two weeks. The league has postponed a total of seven games in December, with several stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and James Harden all sidelined in health and safety protocols. Among rookies, Evan Mobley, Ayo Dosunmu and Davion Mitchell have all entered protocols. The number of players out across the league has resulted in some first-year guys who don't normally see much action getting their number called, and we've seen some promising performances from that group.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy