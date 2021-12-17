Kings' Robert Woodard: Impressive defensive performance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday announced a couple 10-day contract signings. The team is bringing in forward Chris Silva and guard Rayjon Tucker. Silva was originally signed to the Wolves’ training camp roster in September and saw action in one preseason matchup. In 12 games with the Iowa Wolves, he is averaging 15.1 points and leads in rebounds per game with 9.6. Silva was previously at the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings. Tucker has been in 13 games for the Wisconsin Herd this season, averaging 17.1 points per game. He saw NBA action previously with the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers. More On WCCO.com: Burglar Targeting Christmas Presents Shoots Blaine Homeowners While Fleeing Analysis Shows Family Members In Moorhead Home Died Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning ‘I’m Sure They’re Really Struggling’: Yanez Trial Juror Sheds Light On Pressures Potter Trial Jury May Be Under ‘You Were Born Here, This Is Your Curse!’: Teacher Goes On Minnesota Sports Fandom Rant In Viral TikTok ‘We Were Blessed’: 12 Single Moms Gifted New Cars Just In Time For Christmas

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO