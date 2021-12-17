Did Roddy Ricch release his new album Live Life Fast?

RAPPER Roddy Ricch, who rose from Compton but has a distinctive southern flair, has created a hybrid sound that captures the ears of both regions.

Since his first album Please Excuse Me for Being AntiSocial, what has he been up to and when will his new album Live Life Fast be released?

Did Roddy Ricch release his new album Live Live Fast?

More than two years after the release of his debut album, Ricch is back with his long-awaited follow-up Live Life Fast.

Featuring the appearances of Future, Jamie Foxx, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff, and Alex Isley, Live LifeFast is a star-studded album.

Mustard, Southside, TM88, Kenny Beats, Boi-1da, and Ronny J had a hand in producing the anticipated record.

The 25-song album is mostly all-new material from the rapper.

Late Night, produced by Mustard, charted at No. 20 on the Billboard Top 100 Hot chart.

Who is Roddy Ricch?

Inspired by artists such as Meek Mill, Future, Speaker Knockerz, and Young Thug, Ricch began recording in the bedroom at the age of 16, honoring his family’s Lousiana roots while also documenting the street life of Los Angeles.

His debut project, Feed tha Streets, arrived in late 2017, his fame starting with the release of the Be 4 tha Fame EP.

That summer, he released the single Die Young produced on London on da Track. The song became a viral hit, driving young rappers into mainstream consciousness, winning millions of streams within a few months and finally being platinum-certified.

In November 2018, Ricch released Feed tha Streets II, his second collection of melodic rap and hypnotic beats.

After hitting the Hot 100 with the 2019 singles Big Stepper, Start wit Me and Tip Toe, he released Please Excuse Me for Being AntiSocial.

Ricch was born Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr. in Compton, California in October 1998 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

What is Roddy Ricch’s net worth?

Ricch’s net worth, as of 2021, is $20million.

Roddy said he made $20million in 2020 alone, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, most of which he invested in commercial real estate projects in his hometown of Compton.

At the age of 22, Ricch was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 in Music list in 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his No. 1 debut album not only topped the charts but also stayed there for four weeks in a row.

