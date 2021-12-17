ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Be kind to the planet as you do your holiday shopping. Here are some suggestions.

By Andy Douglas
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 6 days ago
My partner said, “I think we should stop buying food that contains palm oil. I’ve been doing some reading, and it really has a bad impact.”

Production of most palm oil, she noted, requires the plowing under of rainforests for the growing of new palm trees. Such destruction, we know, is a major accelerant of climate change.

I have to admit, a part of me thought, “Oh no, another thing?”

But we did more research. Asked some friends. And landed on an alternative for our vegan buttery spread.

We’re happy with the taste, and more importantly, we’re not supporting an environmentally destructive practice. So fairly easily, in this one little thing, like the starfish you throw back into the sea, we made a difference.

I’ve written before about the impact our human love affair with consumption has: the deleterious effect on the environment of raising meat. Non-fair trade chocolate’s impact on workers. The possibility of sweatshop labor being used to make garments.

Living a more conscious life, reflecting on our interconnectedness, and the ways we, especially in the wealthy West, affect others around the world, would seem like a basic tenet of good citizenship.

But is it reasonable to expect that we consider impacts for every single purchase we make? Who has time for that?

Well, what is reasonable? Since consumption is the greatest driver of climate change, we may be wishing we had been much more reasonable in 10 years when the oceans are flooding coastal cities, wildfires burning ever harder out of control, and storms continuing to get crazier.

According to the Global Footprint Network, humans currently consume at a rate 1.7 times what the Earth can sustain. Those are not good odds.

Our Gross Domestic Product celebrates greater consumption. The traditional measure of our economy’s health is pegged to using up more resources.

And here we are on the cusp of a holiday season that encourages the giving of gifts, during which we may feel pressured or expected to buy more stuff.

To begin with, there are sites that help with tracking the "external costs" of our purchases. (Such externalities should really be counted in the cost of everything). Starting out small, with one or two products, is a good way to begin. And remember that shopping locally requires less packaging and less transport from far-flung places.

A non-profit group called the B Lab measures a company’s social responsibility. Certified B Corporations are legally required to “consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community and the environment,” according to the organization’s website. Check out bcorporation.net/directory.

Goodonyou.eco, donegood.co, and projectjust.com also provide information on where certain companies stand on labor conditions, material sourcing and waste.

Of course, if you reduce your basic consumption of things, you’ll have less to worry about. Check out the Buy Nothing movement, which encourages this.

You could get creative and make a d-i-y gift. You can also shop secondhand and get many goods, cheaply. Investing in Community Supported Agriculture products is another way to reduce carbon footprint. A CSA subscription would make a great gift.

My friend Susan Salterberg, who teaches a professional development course for educators about the backstory of products, “The Secret Lives of Stuff," says, “I enjoy consuming. It's fun to have new things. Uncomfortable as it is, however, an essential part of 'going green' is to buy less stuff. Fortunately, it seems to me that many younger generations, such as millennials, intuit this. Certainly, before young children are programmed by advertisements and even from influences of adults, children most of all.”

“I'm not a fan of deprivation. I'm a fan of reflecting on what matters most to us, and doing what we can to get more of that in our lives. For most of us, relationships, time for hobbies and experiences, and spirituality rank at the top. So, in practical terms, what this means for this holiday season might be to give gifts of experiences. Piano or taekwondo lessons, tickets to Hancher, or membership to the Children's Museum. It means buying fewer, more durable gifts.”

Good advice.

Andy Douglas is the author of "Redemption Songs: A Year in the Life of a Community Prison Choir" and "The Curve of the World: Into the Spiritual Heart of Yoga."

