ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The White House said it's 'closely monitoring' reports of school shooting threats, but Biden's Homeland Security department hasn't found any 'credible' threats

By Jake Epstein, Kieran Press-Reynolds
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38g6Cu_0dPqjWQE00
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House December 14, 2021. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
  • The White House said Friday that it was monitoring concerns over alleged school shooting threats.
  • Districts and schools in over 10 states released statements warning about purported online threats.
  • The Department of Homeland Security said Friday that it was aware of no credible threats.

The Biden administration said on Friday it's "closely monitoring" reports of school shooting threats, despite a lack of specific and credible threats.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration and federal law enforcement were "closely monitoring threats of violence in schools circulating on social media."

"We know a number of schools across the country are closing today, and some parents are keeping their children home," she wrote on Twitter.

Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed it was aware of concerns of threats to schools on Friday, but that it could not name anything specific and found no "credible threats."

"DHS does not have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert," the department wrote on Twitter.

Rumors of a purported TikTok video trend that warned of mass shootings raised concerns across the country on Friday.

Districts and schools in over 10 states, including Maryland, Connecticut, New York, Michigan, Massachusetts, Utah, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas, Virginia, and Illinois, released statements warning community members about the purported social media threats of school violence. Schools in Connecticut, Minnesota, and Missouri closed on Friday due to the alleged threats and Texas school districts in Lamar and Fort Bend have told students to leave backpacks at home.

Many school districts questioned the credibility of the purported threats. Florida's Citrus County School District tweeted Thursday saying it had "not received any indication of a credible threat" and that school would continue as normal. Brian Reagan, the superintendent of Waltham Public Schools in Massachusetts, wrote in a statement released Thursday that he had been communicating with law enforcement and that he didn't believe the alleged threat against school safety was credible.

TikTok said in a tweet that the company found no such videos promoting violence against schools on Friday. The platform added in an additional tweet that it was "deeply concerned" that the widespread reporting of an alleged trend "could end up inspiring real world harm."

The company told Insider in a statement that the platform will continue to "aggressively search for any such content on our platform."

Comments / 7

Lou Cummings
5d ago

We're not going to do anything, as usual. We will monitor it though, when we're not pushing this vaccine that nobody needs and fighting for more money.

Reply(2)
3
Related
Insider

Schools in at least 10 states warned parents of a TikTok trend threatening nationwide school shootings, but no credible threat has been identified

A purported TikTok video trend warning of school violence on Friday has sparked nationwide alarm. Districts and schools across at least 10 states have warned people about the purported threats. There's little evidence to suggest the trend existed. TikTok said it can't find evidence on the app. A purported TikTok...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BBC

TikTok says US school shooting threats not credible

Social media company TikTok has said a viral trend threatening violence at US schools on Friday was not credible. Classes were cancelled and security beefed up at a number of schools after posts warning about shootings and bomb attacks started circulating. "We've exhaustively searched for content that promotes violence at...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
South Bend Tribune

Edwardsburg school closes Friday as threats spike after Oxford school shooting

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools closed Friday after what's now been determined as a "low risk" threat was shared on social media and forwarded to a district administrator on Thursday. Other schools across Michigan have experienced an uptick in threatening messages since the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School near Detroit where four students were killed and seven were injured. Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old student at Oxford, has been charged in the shooting and one of the victim's families...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
roselawgroupreporter.com

The Great Capitol Resignation continues as another Arizona lawmaker leaves the Legislature

State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai announced her resignation from the state Senate on Wednesday, effective immediately, to take an appointment in the Biden administration. The fourth-term Democrat from Window Rock is the 13th Arizona legislator to leave their seat this year, most of them departing since the Legislature adjourned its regular session in late June. Two of those resignations were due to House members moving to fill vacancies in the Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Violence#The White House#Dhs
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

Business Insider

337K+
Followers
22K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy