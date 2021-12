Breaking it all down. After briefly dating Jay Cutler earlier this year, Jana Kramer explained why she chose not to share too much about that time in her life. “I get scared to want to talk about my dating life because I’ve been so fooled that I’m terrified to be fooled again,” Kramer, 38, revealed during her “Whine Down” podcast on Thursday, December 16. “Obviously the whole Jay stuff, that became public because we went out and he was a very public person so obviously that came out, but I never spoke on it because I didn’t know what it was.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO