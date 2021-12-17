ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Good Samaritan continues ‘Hope for the Holidays’ family food program

By Kayla Carter
 6 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Good Samaritan Ministries is working hard to carry on with providing families with some “Hope for the Holidays.”

The program is providing Christmas food boxes to more than 700 families, who say they are very grateful for the assistance.

Carson Peters visits Elizabethton, plays Christmas tunes for Hunter Elementary students

“It makes me feel good because at least I know someone is out here to help us,” said Susan Kellum, a grandmother to two and aunt of one. “If they can’t do something, then they’ll help you find someone who will, so they’ve always been there for me when I’ve needed them.”

Aaron T. Murphy, CEO and Executive Director of Good Samaritan, has seen seniors in the community struggle on fixed and limited incomes especially if they are also caring for grandchildren.

“We help families that have those kinds of burdens and see how we can help them move forward during these times of need,” he said. “It’s an exciting day. We have businesses and churches partnering with us and we are so grateful for the partnership.”

Good Samaritan also provided food boxes for families during Thanksgiving.

“We see currency happening in our community in exchange of love, hope, and care,” said Murphy. “Helping their neighbors in a time of need — that is what this region is all about. That’s why we are here today.”

