Washington State

Thursday morning fire damages SE Washington Street house

Lawrence Post
 6 days ago
Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

It happened at 1903 SE Washington St.

Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire.

The responding crew saw smoke coming from a single-story home.

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No one was injured in this incident.

Officials said the cause of the fire was accidental and more likely than not associated with an electrical circuit failure.

This story will be updated.

