Lexington, NC

Lexington Utilities asks customers to ignore ‘disconnection notice’ sent in error

By Dolan Reynolds
 6 days ago

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington Utilities is asking customers to ignore a “disconnection notice” sent in error.

The full statement released by LU is provided below:

“Lexington Utilities is making changes to utility bill due dates and billing cycles. While all of these changes create greater efficiency for all utility customers in the long run, implementing multiple billing changes at once has resulted in a glitch in our highly integrated computer systems. You may have received a reminder notice in error, mislabeled as ‘Disconnection Notice’.  Please ignore the notice.

There are no late fees or disconnections during this transition time and the reminder notice does not impact your credit rating.

On behalf of Lexington Utilities, I sincerely apologize for the lack of quality assurance.  As an entrusted leader, I ‘own the mistake’ and apologize for inconveniences to our valued customers.

Thank you for your patience and have a blessed holiday season.”

Lexington City Manager Terra Greene

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

