Swap Shop 12/17/21

We know the sight of a dirty, slightly broken 1970 Dodge Charger sitting in a shed amongst all kinds of junk is enough to make a lot of gearheads cry. Sure, the diehard Ford and GM guys won’t shed a tear, but for many a classic Mopar like this is something to be cherished, not just shoved in some dark corner and neglected for years on end. Sadly, not everyone shares the sentiment. In fact, there might be an abused classic car closer to where you live than you might even realize.

CARS ・ 21 DAYS AGO