Swap Shop 12/17/21

 6 days ago

LOOKING FOR Grateful Dead records (vinyl) CALL(815)822-5487. FOR SALE 350 Chevy engine, low mileage; car-tow dolly; leaf and wood-chopper CALL(312)659-9169. FOR SALE 1998 Dodge Durango, 4-wheel drive, needs front...

Swap Shop Items from Friday, December 17, 2021

1.New HP computer $250, 3 ton floor jack $200, LF somebody to haul branches away 757-387-0650. 2.LF Seamstress who can make basic lined curtains, possibly pillow and slip covers 980-264-2266. 3.LF somebody to help put 2 4×4 poles up for a clothes-line 757-665-6197. 4.FREE Upright piano w/ bench, 100...
Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
Drive home in the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

If you're shopping for a new car right now, you know prices are high. Really high. We're here to show you a $40,000-plus budget isn't required. Below are our top picks for the best SUVs and crossovers under $35,000. That's the best part of this list: you don't need fork...
Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
1970 Dodge Charger Started After Sitting 20+ Years

We know the sight of a dirty, slightly broken 1970 Dodge Charger sitting in a shed amongst all kinds of junk is enough to make a lot of gearheads cry. Sure, the diehard Ford and GM guys won’t shed a tear, but for many a classic Mopar like this is something to be cherished, not just shoved in some dark corner and neglected for years on end. Sadly, not everyone shares the sentiment. In fact, there might be an abused classic car closer to where you live than you might even realize.
This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Toyota RAV4?

Toyota’s RAV4 has historically been one of the best-selling SUVs there is. In fact, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 was the number-one selling SUV of the year. Can Toyota repeat its success with the 2022 Toyota RAV4? Let’s take a look at what’s included in the updated version of this popular SUV, and what the 2022 Toyota RAV4 price will be.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Maverick Cost?

The 2022 Ford Maverick is the newest pickup truck from Ford. It’s small, it comes standard with a hybrid powertrain, and it’s got multiple trim levels and packages that make it easy to make your own. With a starting price hovering around $20,000, it’s easy to see why the 2022 Ford Maverick price appeals to car shoppers. Yet what if you want something a little more than the basics? How much does a fully loaded 2022 Ford Maverick cost?
This Ferrari-Inspired 88-Foot Yacht Concept Has a Garage for Parking Your Prancing Horse

A superyacht inspired by a supercar is nothing new. In fact, earlier this year, Tecnomar and Lamborghini released a 63-footer replete with the Raging Bull’s DNA. But Lazzarini has just rolled out a concept that takes cues from Ferrari’s four-wheelers—and it’s worth taking notice of. Meet the GranTurismo Mediterranea, or GTM for short, a sporty new 88-footer that pays homage to the Prancing Horse’s fast touring cars. The hull is finished in what looks like a riff on Ferrari’s recognizable Rosso Corsa red, while the superstructure is crafted from light carbon fiber that is also favored by the automaker. It’s even...
Yes, a radar detector can ruin the C8 Corvette's mirrors

Mirrors, windshields and typical static elements of a car aren't simple pieces of glass anymore. Electronics, for better or worse, flood modern vehicles, and the latest C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette isn't an outlier. A new technical service bulletin from parent carmaker General Motors underscores such a statement. Released in late November,...
This Is the Worst Car Brand in America

Car brand ratings are a major anchor of many research firms and media. These include significant studies from U.S. News, Consumer Reports, Edmunds, Motor Trend, Car and Driver and J.D. Power. The most recent comprehensive study of car brands comes from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, one of the most widely respected research firms in the country.
Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
The Rivian electric vehicle's price range may surprise you

The Rivian electric vehicle’s price range may surprise you, so let’s discover how much it will cost you to get your hands on these fresh sets of wheels. Rivian is a startup company based in Michigan and California. Fans are keen to find out how much the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV’s are as they release next month.
