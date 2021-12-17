ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KS

44-year-old arrested in connection with burglary of business

Lawrence Post
 6 days ago
Jackson County, KANSAS – According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, his name is Colby Christopher Kastens and he was arrested on Friday.

Officials said the 44-year-old suspect was wanted in connection with a business burglary.

Right after 3 a.m. Friday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a vehicle in the roadway at 190th and US-75 highway.

The responding deputies found the vehicle abandoned.

Tribal Police Officer found the front window of the One Stop business had been broken out and a man dressed in dark clothing fleeing on foot.

Deputies and K-9s responded to the scene to search for the man.

The 44-year-old man was arrested right after 5 a.m. near 178th Road US-75 highway.

This story will be updated as new information become available.

