Nominations sought for Top 10 over 50 honorees

The search is on for the next class of Top 20 over 50.

An outgrowth of the Mississippi Power presentation TOP twenty under 40, an event which recognizes 20 of the Meridian area’s top “movers and shakers” under the age of 40, Top 10 over 50 recognizes “movers and shakers” over the age of 50.

So who is a candidate for Top 10 over 50? Anyone over the age of 50 who is making a difference — in Meridian and surrounding communities (this includes those who reside in the 393 zip code area). Someone who inspires others through their works and deeds. Someone who does it “just because.”

Such individuals may volunteer, serve as mentors, actively serve on committees and boards, participate in local causes or may have created programs or organizations that contribute to the betterment of the communities in which they live.This includes people from every sector: education, business, health care, professional services, real estate, government, finance, law, military, nonprofits and other areas. These individuals represent Meridian’s emerging leaders, as well as and “movers and shakers.”

Everyone knows at least one person who fits this description.

Nominations are currently being accepted for the inaugural class of Top 10 Over 50. Pleases note, nominations should not come from family members. The following information is needed:

• Nominee’s first and last name:

• Age (51 and older); include birthdate:

• Place of employment or employment status (i.e. Retired):

• Community involvement within the last two years (i.e. service clubs, civic organizations, volunteer groups, church outreach ministries, self-established community service organizations or groups, or other entities.

• Two to three paragraphs about how the nominee has made an impact and why they should be considered a Top 10 Over 50 honoree.

• How has the nominee exhibited any or all of the following qualities: drive, motivation, forward-thinking attitude, innovation, community involvement and/or leadership?

• A daytime and/or evening telephone number where the nominee can be reached should they be selected.

• Nominee’s email

• Your daytime and/or evening telephone number.

Honorees are selected by our staff and will be recognized at a luncheon at a local venue.

The inaugural class included men and women from various walks of life who are making a difference through volunteerism as well as random acts of kindness. The 2021 honorees were Tim Allred, Felecia Brown, Beverly Cole, Kim Culpepper, Kris Gianakos, Thomas Huebner, Abdul Lala, Archie McDonnell, Dorothy Stamps and Jeffery Wilson.

If you know someone who should be nominated, send your’s nominee’s information to: ibrown@themeridianstar.com Make sure to include T10/O50 in the subject line.

You also can mail nominations to: The Meridian Star, 814 22nd Ave., Meridian MS 39301, Attn: T10/O50.