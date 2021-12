In the world of food industry stardom, Austrian-born chef Wolfgang Puck is a superstar. Having been called "one of the first true celebrity chefs" (via Variety) and "the world's most recognizable chef" (via Forbes), Puck, who these days is known for taking pizza to the next level with fancy ingredients such as smoked salmon and caviar at his worldwide empire of Spago restaurants, has been in the game since he was 14, when he started his formal training as a chef at the encouragement of his mother Maria (via his official website). A chef herself, Puck's mother inspired her son's cooking in many ways, from the simple garden-to-table vegetable soup she would often make at home to the leisurely Sunday night dinners they would enjoy as a family.

