Omaha, NE

Wife's death has prosecutors looking at upgraded charges

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 6 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say they are likely to file upgraded charges against an Omaha man accused of setting fire to his wife nearly three...

Panhandle Post

Court records: Social media posts played role in shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Court documents show that a Nebraska man was shot after social media posts resulted in a case of mistaken identity. The Omaha World-Herald obtained court documents in the August shooting in suburban Omaha. Manuel L. Mata was arrested on suspicion of assault and weapons charges.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron man arrested for terroristic threats

On Dec. 21 the Chadron Police Department received a call from a citizen requesting a welfare check on a man who was struggling to walk in Chadron. The citizen said he was falling over too. Sgt. Young contacted 19-year-old Tyree Good Crow. Good Crow was slurring his speech and having...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Child enticement investigation leads to arrest

NORTH PLATTE — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Kansas man following an investigation into child enticement. On December 16, investigators arrested Steven Elliott, 39, of Oberlin, Kansas. Elliott had used electronic communications to arrange a meeting with what he believed was a 15-year-old girl. The person with whom he was communicating was actually an undercover NSP investigator. The arranged meeting was supposed to be sexual in nature.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Grand Island man arrested following multi-county pursuit

GRAND ISLAND — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Island Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Aurora Police Department, have arrested a Grand Island man on numerous charges following a pursuit overnight. At approximately 12:25 a.m., NSP...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Investigation continues in February death of Eagle man

EAGLE, Neb. (AP) — Cass County investigators say they are continuing the probe into the February death of an 82-year-old Eagle man. Gail Lanning’s body was discovered Feb. 2. Authorities were contacted by a woman who, along with her husband, had been helping Lanning clean and renovate his home.
EAGLE, NE
Panhandle Post

Omaha police use pepper balls to disperse unruly crowd

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police used pepper balls to help disperse an unruly crowd of several hundred people after a party in a business turned violent. Officers from several precincts responded to the disturbance at Top Flight Fitness near 73rd and Maple streets around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after several people called 911 to report multiple fights.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Fire damages multiple rooms at Custer State Park lodge

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a fire damaged about a third of the rooms at a popular Custer State Park lodge. Firefighters were called to the Sylvan Lake Lodge on Saturday night and discovered heavy smoke and flames extending to the roof. Numerous departments worked throughout the night...
CUSTER, SD
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

