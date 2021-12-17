Wife's death has prosecutors looking at upgraded charges

NORTH PLATTE — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Kansas man following an investigation into child enticement. On December 16, investigators arrested Steven Elliott, 39, of Oberlin, Kansas. Elliott had used electronic communications to arrange a meeting with what he believed was a 15-year-old girl. The person with whom he was communicating was actually an undercover NSP investigator. The arranged meeting was supposed to be sexual in nature.

