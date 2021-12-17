At least 24 tornadoes confirmed this week in Nebraska, Iowa

(AP)-A grandmother says two babies have survived a Kentucky tornado last weekend that ripped the bathtub they were in out of the ground, tossing it with them inside. Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub last Friday with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible. She says the tornado lifted the tub up and out of her hands.

