At least 24 tornadoes confirmed this week in Nebraska, Iowa

 6 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least two dozen tornadoes tore through parts of Nebraska and Iowa earlier this week as part of a...

Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Washington County

ARLINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A mountain lion has been struck and killed by a vehicle in eastern Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson on Wednesday posted an image of the dead mountain lion, calling it “a first” in his 40-year career. The...
ARLINGTON, NE
Lincoln to end months-long mask mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The last Nebraska community still requiring masks is dropping its mandate. Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news conference Tuesday that a health order requiring indoor masking will expire at the end of the day Thursday. The county reinstated the mask...
LINCOLN, NE
Bus fire briefly strands Kansas basketball team in Nebraska

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A bus carrying a Kansas college basketball team caught fire, leaving players and staff briefly stranded in a central Nebraska town. The Holdrege Daily Citizen says the Newman University men’s basketball team from Wichita was heading from Kearney, Nebraska, to Hays, Kansas on Saturday when the fire occurred.
KANSAS STATE
Ricketts urges vaccinations, testing amid omicron concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraska residents to get vaccinated and tested for the coronavirus and seek early treatment for severe symptoms amid concerns about the omicron variant and the prospect of a jump in new cases over the holidays. Ricketts issued the holiday warning...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska's quandary: Can it force more citizens to work?

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has held one of the nation's lowest unemployment rates for years, with fewer than two million people and plenty of jobs to go around. That rate has hit new lows thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, with the state announcing the lowest-ever recorded unemployment of 1.8% in November.
NEBRASKA STATE
#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Ap
Gov. Ricketts: Growing responsibly

Families and businesses with healthy finances follow a budget. Families have to monitor their spending to meet day-to-day needs and be prepared for future expenses. Businesses have to keep costs lower than revenues to meet payroll and make a profit. State government is no different. We have to set a...
POLITICS
2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub

(AP)-A grandmother says two babies have survived a Kentucky tornado last weekend that ripped the bathtub they were in out of the ground, tossing it with them inside. Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub last Friday with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible. She says the tornado lifted the tub up and out of her hands.
ENVIRONMENT
Nebraska unemployment drops again to lowest on record in US

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate dropped once again to the lowest level on record in November, beating the previous national record it set the prior month. The state Department of Labor reported a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 1.8% last month, down from 1.9% in October. No other state has seen its rate drop below 2% since data collection began in 1976.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska State Patrol graduates 65th Recruit Class

A new class of Nebraska State Troopers was sworn-in today and is ready to begin their careers serving Nebraska. The members of the 65th Basic Recruit Class in Nebraska State Patrol history received their badges and took the oath of office at the State Capitol today. “Every graduation marks a...
NEBRASKA STATE
State-run adolescent psychiatrist facility would save money

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new analysis has found that Nebraska could save money and keep the state’s most troubled youths closer to home by starting a state-run adolescent psychiatric facility. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the analysis was presented to the Legislature’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Special...
LINCOLN, NE
Kellogg's reaches tentative agreement with striking workers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kellogg's has reached a new tentative agreement with its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers that could bring an end to the strike that began Oct. 5. Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union will vote Sunday on the new offer that includes cost-of-living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise for all employees.
OMAHA, NE
Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

