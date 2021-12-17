ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska unemployment drops again to lowest on record in US

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate dropped once again to the lowest level on record in November, beating the previous national record it set the...

Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska - A year in review

If you’ve read my weekly columns, tuned into a press conference, or heard me speak before, you are no stranger to my guiding vision for the state: growing Nebraska. It’s been the mission of my Administration, and each year we have achieved success towards that goal. This year has been no different. In fact, Nebraska has made plenty of progress in 2021 worth celebrating.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Lincoln to end months-long mask mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The last Nebraska community still requiring masks is dropping its mandate. Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news conference Tuesday that a health order requiring indoor masking will expire at the end of the day Thursday. The county reinstated the mask...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Ricketts urges vaccinations, testing amid omicron concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraska residents to get vaccinated and tested for the coronavirus and seek early treatment for severe symptoms amid concerns about the omicron variant and the prospect of a jump in new cases over the holidays. Ricketts issued the holiday warning...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Washington County

ARLINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A mountain lion has been struck and killed by a vehicle in eastern Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson on Wednesday posted an image of the dead mountain lion, calling it “a first” in his 40-year career. The...
ARLINGTON, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska's quandary: Can it force more citizens to work?

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has held one of the nation's lowest unemployment rates for years, with fewer than two million people and plenty of jobs to go around. That rate has hit new lows thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, with the state announcing the lowest-ever recorded unemployment of 1.8% in November.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Two states mandate COVID boosters for healthcare workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health care workers will be required to have coronavirus booster shots to ensure that hospitals are ready to deal with a surge in cases as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads throughout the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the order Tuesday on his personal Twitter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Panhandle Post

Pandemic drives U.S. population growth to record low

WASHINGTON (AP) —U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation’s founding during the first year of the pandemic as the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents, according to figures released Tuesday. The United States grew by only 0.1%,...
IMMIGRATION
Panhandle Post

🎥 Biden details major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the government would provide 500 million free rapid tests, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts. In remarks Tuesday at the White House, Biden detailed major changes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Panhandle Post

State-run adolescent psychiatrist facility would save money

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new analysis has found that Nebraska could save money and keep the state’s most troubled youths closer to home by starting a state-run adolescent psychiatric facility. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the analysis was presented to the Legislature’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Special...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Merry Christmas: Biden to offer 500M at-home COVID-19 tests

WASHINGTON (AP) — As coronavirus cases surge in the days before Christmas, President Joe Biden plans to increase support for hospitals, improve access to COVID-19 testing through hundreds of millions of rapid at-home tests and expand the availability of vaccines that can reduce the risks from the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Panhandle Post

Nebraska State Patrol graduates 65th Recruit Class

A new class of Nebraska State Troopers was sworn-in today and is ready to begin their careers serving Nebraska. The members of the 65th Basic Recruit Class in Nebraska State Patrol history received their badges and took the oath of office at the State Capitol today. “Every graduation marks a...
NEBRASKA STATE
