Priyanka Chopra says it took years to shed her 'produced' pageant image

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriyanka Chopra told Seth Meyers that it...

jg-tc.com

Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Glows in 6-inch Gold Heels & Glittery Green Top on ‘Good Morning America’

Priyanka Chopra made a festive appearance on “Good Morning America” today. The best-selling author joined the morning show to discuss her new role in “The Matrix Resurrections.”  Chopra plays Sati in the action-packed franchise, which is set to release on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. Chopra stepped into the GMA studio wearing a green and silver dress. The model’s ensemble was complete with a shiny green button-up shirt and a cream floral wrap skirt. She pulled her brunette tresses back into a loose bun and let her bangs drape on the side of her face. The 39-year-old actress finished off her look...
hot96.com

Priyanka Chopra tells fans to “chill out” after she drops “Jonas” from her Instagram handle

Don’t worry, fans: There’s no trouble in paradise, as far as Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas are concerned. Some fans got concerned when Priyanka, whose Instagram handle used to be Priyanka Chopra Jonas, dropped the “Jonas” from the feed’s name. But according to the actress, who appears in the new Matrix film, she was just trying to be consistent with her social media.
Elle

Priyanka Chopra Share Cuddly Family Photo With Nick Jonas

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra shared photos from her Thanksgiving get together with husband Nick Jonas on Instagram, captioning it, “So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.”. In her first slide, Chopra cuddles with Jonas on the couch as they lean...
toofab.com

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Being 'Alone' During 'Hard Year', Talks Marriage with Nick Jonas

"We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives" Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have gone the distance. During an appearance on the "Ladies First with Laura Brown" podcast the 39-year-old Bollywood actress admitted that she and her husband had a difficult year navigating the pandemic and having a long distance marriage as she filmed overseas.
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement. On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
purewow.com

Priyanka Chopra Steals the Show in Checkered Blue-and-White Dress on IG

Priyanka Chopra just debuted one of her fiercest fashion looks to date. In case you haven't seen her Instagram feed lately, the White Tiger actress shared snaps of herself in a stunning blue-and-white checkered dress while attending a press event for her upcoming movie, The Matrix: Resurrections. In the caption, she wrote, "Day one of @thematrixmovie press week complete. #matrixresurrections."
HollywoodLife

Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Keanu Reeves Comforted Her On Tough Day Filming ‘The Matrix’

Priyanka Chopra complimented her ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ co-star for his kind words to her at the end of a hard day on set. Everybody has tough days at work, and sometimes you just need some reassurance that it’s okay. Priyanka Chopra, 39, said that her co-star Keanu Reeves, 57, gave her those reassurances, while they were filming The Matrix: Resurrections during a Thursday December 16 interview on The View. The actress raved about how great it was to work with such a kind actor, what he said that made her feel better on a hard day.
purewow.com

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick Jonas's Reaction to Her Performance in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

When it comes to the Matrix franchise, Nick Jonas is all for colored pills and clever Alice in Wonderland references. Or at least, according to Priyanka Chopra. The 39-year-old actress opened up about her husband's reaction to the upcoming installment, The Matrix Resurrections, where she'll star as the adult version of Sati. And apparently, the Jonas Brothers singer thought that the film was a huge winner. During her interview with Extra, Chopra revealed that he was "very excited" about the film, adding that he's a "big fan of the franchise." And when asked about his reaction to her performance, she joked, "He’s my husband, he’ll have to say that I’m great."
milwaukeesun.com

Priyanka Chopra commemorates 75 years of UNICEF

Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra revisited her journey as UNICEF ambassador. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Many years ago I made a promise to do what I could for children in need across the globe, and I'm grateful to have had the privilege of working with @unicef since 2006. It is an experience that has been so enriching in so many ways - the field visits to meet children and tell their stories, the various discussions and dialogues with governments, administrators and relevant stakeholders, the learning and sharing of key information... the time I've spent with them is something that I'll cherish for life."December 11 this year marked 75 years of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
albuquerqueexpress.com

'Matrix trilogy changed cinema': Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Washington [US], December 18 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming sci-fi action film 'The Matrix Resurrections,' discussed how growing up watching the Matrix trilogy shifted her expectations from cinema. According to People magazine, the 39-year-old star appeared on Thursday's episode of...
