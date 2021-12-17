Priyanka Chopra says it took years to shed her 'produced' pageant image

When it comes to the Matrix franchise, Nick Jonas is all for colored pills and clever Alice in Wonderland references. Or at least, according to Priyanka Chopra. The 39-year-old actress opened up about her husband's reaction to the upcoming installment, The Matrix Resurrections, where she'll star as the adult version of Sati. And apparently, the Jonas Brothers singer thought that the film was a huge winner. During her interview with Extra, Chopra revealed that he was "very excited" about the film, adding that he's a "big fan of the franchise." And when asked about his reaction to her performance, she joked, "He’s my husband, he’ll have to say that I’m great."

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO