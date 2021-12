There's a crass old saying my grandfather used to have. It went something along the line of, "don't whizz down my back and tell me it's raining." In other words, make sure what you see is what you get, right? Well, right now, many various sources would love to tell you that gas prices are lower. Lower than what? Kareem Abdul Jabar? The Empire State Building? A jet?

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO