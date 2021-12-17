ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

6th annual Christmas dinner hosted for Helena-area veterans

By MTN News
KTVH
KTVH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WCIz_0dPqgPqq00

Veterans, family members and volunteers gathered at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on 6th Avenue in Helena Thursday evening for the 6th annual Christmas Dinner for Veterans.

The joint event was put on by the VA Center at Ft. Harrison, Joining Community Forces, United Way, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and many other volunteers from a variety of Helena businesses and organizations.

Courtesy: Daughters of the American Revolution

In total, around 230 veterans and their families were served by the event.

Chili O’Briens catered the meal and Costco provided turkeys, DAR provides desserts along with other businesses.

But it’s not just food that’s given. The VA staff work with military families in need to get their wish lists and then provide a link so members of the community can “Adopt a military family.” Volunteers go shopping, wrap gifts, decorate the facility, provide desserts and arrange for other funding.

Courtesy: Daughters of the American Revolution

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTVH

Touchmark holding holiday open house

On Friday, Dec. 17, the residents of Touchmark will be hosting their Holiday Open House. This will be the first public event Touchmark has been able to host since the beginning of the pandemic.
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Society
Helena, MT
Government
Helena, MT
Society
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Christmas Dinner#Community Forces#Dar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Costco
KTVH

KTVH

1K+
Followers
757
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy