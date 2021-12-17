6th annual Christmas dinner hosted for Helena-area veterans

Veterans, family members and volunteers gathered at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on 6th Avenue in Helena Thursday evening for the 6th annual Christmas Dinner for Veterans.

The joint event was put on by the VA Center at Ft. Harrison, Joining Community Forces, United Way, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and many other volunteers from a variety of Helena businesses and organizations.

Courtesy: Daughters of the American Revolution

In total, around 230 veterans and their families were served by the event.

Chili O’Briens catered the meal and Costco provided turkeys, DAR provides desserts along with other businesses.

But it’s not just food that’s given. The VA staff work with military families in need to get their wish lists and then provide a link so members of the community can “Adopt a military family.” Volunteers go shopping, wrap gifts, decorate the facility, provide desserts and arrange for other funding.

Courtesy: Daughters of the American Revolution