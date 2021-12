A man jumped out of a moving plane as it was taxiing to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona.The 30-year-old passenger managed to open a rear aircraft door and jump down to the tarmac after his flight - Southwest 4236 from Colorado Springs - had landed on 12 December."Initial reports indicate that while the flight was taxing to the gate, a customer onboard exited the aircraft via a rear galley door," a Southwest Airlines spokesperson told CNN. "The flight's captain stopped the aircraft and notified Air Traffic Control (ATC)."After the unnamed traveller had exited the plane...

