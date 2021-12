Stablecoins are yet again under the spotlight as U.S. Senators launch an attack on dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies in their latest call to clamp down on the industry. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is leading the charge against crypto once again. In a video posted on Dec. 15, she said that stablecoins pose risks to consumers and the economy because they are “propping up one of the shadiest parts of the crypto world, DeFi, where consumers are least protected from getting scammed.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO