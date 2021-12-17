ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Children as young as 5 now under New Orleans vaccine mandate

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is expanding its proof-of-vaccination requirements to fight the spread of COVID-19 to include children as young as age 5.

The expansion, which takes effect Jan. 3, was announced Thursday by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Under the city’s mandate, entry into restaurants, health clubs, bars and numerous other public venues requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The requirements already cover children as young as 12.

Under the expansion, children ages 5 to 11 will have to have a negative test or proof of at least one dose of vaccine in January. Full vaccination or a negative test will be required starting in February.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

