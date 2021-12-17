ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland Says He's 'Been Petitioning' to Appear in Euphoria with Zendaya 'for a Long Time'

By Kelly Wynne
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Holland wants more screen time with Zendaya. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor spoke about his wish to appear on her HBO series Euphoria during a recent IMDb fan question interview. "Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet and I'm...

