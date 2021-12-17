Tom Holland Says He's 'Been Petitioning' to Appear in Euphoria with Zendaya 'for a Long Time'

Tom Holland laughed about being shorter than Zendaya and said she even caught HIM during a ‘Spider-Man’ stunt. Tom Holland, 25, joked about not being tall enough to catch onscreen love interest and real-life girlfriend Zendaya, 25, during stunts for Spider-Man: No Way Home. During an interview on The Graham Norton Show on Dec. 3, the Dune beauty revealed how Tom — who is 5’8″– ended up looking less than heroic during filming “Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there…” the 5’10” stunner explained. “He’s supposed to gently, you know, rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her.” But, she added that “because of our height difference” if they’re headed to the same point that “I will land before him because my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO