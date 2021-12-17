ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Huntingdon, PA

North Huntingdon residents get automated trash collection carts

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSDqU_0dPqem8F00

North Huntingdon residents will start the year with new trash and recycling containers that will automate curbside collection — eliminating the need for a worker to ride the back of the truck and dump the trash from the containers.

Waste Management Corp. is delivering 26,000 trash and recycling collection carts to residential homes, to be used when the company begins garbage collection in January under a new contract. The company anticipates that all of the carts — 96-gallon cart for trash and 64-gallon blue cart for recycling — will be delivered by its vendor, Cascade Engineering of Grand Rapids, Mich., by Christmas week, said Erika Deyarmin Young, a Waste Management spokeswoman.

Stacks of thousands of the black and blue containers were being stored at the township’s public works property to be delivered to the residences in boxed trucks.

To automate the collection of the trash carts, Waste Management uses a truck with arms that a driver moves to clasp the container, then dump it into the truck. That is safer for the drivers, Waste Management said.

Waste Management wants residents to refrain from using the new trash and recycling containers for the rest of the month, while County Hauling of Rostraver collects the trash, Young said.

Senior citizens can get a discount on their collection for accepting a 64-gallon cart. Some North Huntingdon senior citizens have complained to township commissioners about having to haul their collection cart to the curb for collection.

Waste Management will be using a new fleet of compressed natural gas-fueled trucks in North Huntingdon. The hauler said it will reduce its fuel consumption by an average of 8,000 gallons for every diesel truck it replaces with a natural gas-powered vehicle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Huntingdon, PA
City
Rostraver Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
North Huntingdon, PA
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Collection#Garbage Collection#Elderly People#Waste Management Corp#Cascade Engineering
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
832
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy