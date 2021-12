KALAMAZOO, MI — Guest and substitute teachers at Kalamazoo Public Schools will begin to see a pretty hefty increase in pay, beginning in the new year. The district announced Friday that its Guest Teacher Committee — made up of members from the Kalamazoo Education Association, the UAW and the district’s central administration staff — made the decision earlier this month in an effort to try to attract more guest teachers.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO