American colonists called him a tyrant. But was King George III really so bad?

Author Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in "new journalism" with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday. She was 87. Didion, a successful reporter, film screenwriter and novelist known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, died at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson's disease, her publisher said. "We will mourn her death but celebrate her life, knowing that her work will inspire generations of readers and writers to come," said her editor Shelley Wanger, at Penguin Random House's Knopf imprint. Didion's early work included her seminal 1968 first-person essay collection "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" -- which delighted critics and made her a bona fide star -- and "Play It as It Lays," a novel about Hollywood lives.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO