Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t have any regrets on his viral moment in Week 15 when he hurled a tablet in frustration. To recall, Brady and the Buccaneers were shutout by the New Orleans Saints in their highly physical showdown on Sunday. It was just the third time in Tom’s career that he has been held scoreless, and to make matters worse, he was sacked four times in the contest–something he hasn’t felt in 19 years prior to the contest.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO