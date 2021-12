This week, NVIDIA has an early Christmas gift for anyone wanting to check out GeForce NOW, the end of the waitlist for the RTX 3080 memberships. That’s right. Anyone who’s wanted to try out NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service with the RTX 3080 tier can now do so and get immediate access to the service. Complete with Ray Tracing, a wide selection of compatible games (you still have to own them), RTX ON, and many more features.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO