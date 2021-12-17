ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Girls in Illinois will be able to get abortion without telling parents

By WTVO
 6 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation that will allow a pregnant minor to get an abortion without notifying a family member or legal guardian.

House Bill 370 repeals the Parental Notification Act in the interest of helping girls who may be victims of rape, incest, or domestic abuse, get an abortion.

“With reproductive rights under attack across the nation, Illinois is once again establishing itself as a leader in ensuring access to healthcare services,” said Pritzker. “This repeal was essential, because it was the most vulnerable pregnant minors who were punished by this law: victims of rape and physical abuse in unsafe homes.”

The Parental Notification Act of 1995 required doctors to notify a pregnant minor’s parent within 48 hours prior to an abortion procedure.

In 2019, Illinois established abortion as a fundamental right through the Reproductive Health Act. In July of 2021, Illinois became the second state in the Midwest to require birth control be available through a pharmacist, without a doctor’s visit.

State Senator Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills) responded with a statement, saying, “Today the Governor officially turned his back on the rights of Illinois parents by signing the repeal of the Parental Notice of Abortion Act. , by signing this bill, the Governor has made it clear to the parents who live across our state that he believes that they have no right to be involved or even know about their daughter’s healthcare.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLW
6d ago

Who the hell do you think you are ? What right do you people have taking parental rights away and murdering babies ? The blood is on your hands for every baby taken and any harm that comes to any of the girls . You have no right taking control of our children .

PLW1
6d ago

Regardless of how you feel about abortion, this law is truly scary. You have to be 21 to buy a pack of cigarettes or alcohol, but can have a surgical procedure as a minor? If minirs can go to the pharmacy and get birth control or Plan B, then why do they need abortions?

Rita McCaffrey
6d ago

the way the government and school districts behave parents have no rights. COME ON PARENTS TAKE BACK YOUR CHILDREN!

