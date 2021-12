The Government is planning to send out text messages urging the public to get a Covid booster jab over the festive period, it has been reported.The Guardian said that the Government had asked the UK’s biggest mobile operators – EE, O2, Vodafone and Three UK – to send a message on Boxing Day.The newspaper added that the campaign, which would see messages sent on behalf of the Government to tens of millions of customers, is understood not to have been given final signoff yet.The Government has asked the mobile operators to deliver a widespread text message alert, and they have...

