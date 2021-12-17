ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out this robo-hand created by Salinas kids

By Melody Waintal
 6 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Salinas Community Science Workshop is an afterschool program at El Sausal Middle School. The workshop is dedicated to teaching kids in the Alisal area about science and engineering.

Student created this robotic hand. They've also created LED lights with plexiglass and clothing pins!

READ MORE : Salinas Community Science Workshop gives kids hands-on engineering experience

