NHL

Ducks’ Tuesday game vs. Flames postponed due to Calgary’s COVID-19 outbreak

By Elliott Teaford
San Bernardino County Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM — The Ducks’ game Tuesday against Calgary at Scotiabank Saddledome was postponed by the NHL because of an ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases among the Flames’ players, coaches and staff members, the league announced Friday. No makeup date was announced. The Flames, Colorado Avalanche and...

