Wrap Up of the Year and Thanks Given at Calhoun County Commission Meeting 12/16/2021

If you are driving down Quintard Avenue through Anniston and stop at the 11th Street intersection you will notice a statue of a stately gentlemen dressed in 19th Century garb looking over the intersection. That statue, listed on the National Historic Register, depicts Samuel Noble the founder of Anniston. The statue was funded by the citizens of Anniston through the Samuel Noble Monument Association and designed by Durham and Company in Charlotte, NC. It was sculpted by an unknown Italian sculptor. The monument is in three parts: the granite base with Noble’s name engraved, a sculpture of bars meant to resemble pig iron which was Noble’s profession, and finally the man himself in white marble sitting on a granite pedestal. Originally, the monument had a cast iron fence around it for many years until Quintard Avenue was widened and incorporated into Highway 21.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO