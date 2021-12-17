ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Wrap Up of the Year and Thanks Given at Calhoun County Commission Meeting 12/16/2021

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 6 days ago
Call to Order

  • Fred Wilson – Present
  • Danny Shears – Present
  • Carolyn Henderson – Present
  • JD Hess – Absent
  • Lee Patterson – Present

Invocation/Pledge of Allegiance

Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Approved

Special Presentation

  • Steven Folks, Anniston City Manager
  • Mr. Folks expressed how much had been done in the last year and credited much of the success to the County Commission and their support. He wanted to thank them for their partnership. He considered a plaque, but wanted to give a more personal thank you. Alan Robison, with the Anniston Museums and Gardens, also thanked the commission on their help with maintaining the grounds and with the trail building. He also specifically addressed the cleaning of the underbrush and encouraged all to come out and see the difference that has been made.
  • Dave Barnett with Anniston Public Works also thanked everyone from the commission for being so helpful.
  • Mark Tyner spoke and also pointed out the hard work done by the city of Anniston and credited them with much of the success.

Elected Official/Department Head Comments – No Comments

Adopt Minutes – Unanimously Approved

Old Business

  • ABC Board Application – Lamar Elston, dba 202 Lounge – Unanimously Approved
  • Located at 2300 Old Birmingham Road in Anniston
  • Public Nuisance Dismissals: – No property owners were present – Unanimously Approved
  • 907 Vigo Avenue, Weaver – Harrast
  • 4815 Bellvue Road, Anniston – Guardian Tax
  • 0 Leyden Street, Anniston – Miller
  • 2716 Simpson Street, Anniston – Hurston
  • 1213 Carter Street, Anniston – Jordan
  • 4740 Old Birmingham Hwy, Anniston – Hollingsworth
  • 800 (808) N. Marshall Street, Anniston – Henderson
  • 712 S. Marshall Street, Anniston – Lee
  • 1051 West 33rd Street, Anniston – Vinyard
  • 1640 Dripping Rock Road, Piedmont – Sloan
  • 5129 Arrow Avenue, Anniston – Petrie/Mills
  • 120 Boozer Drive, Jacksonville – Sterling
  • 129 Warren Drive, Weaver – Warren
  • 1407 Herndon Drive, Weaver – Miller
  • 522 S. Corning Street, Anniston – King
  • 110 Brown Street, Anniston – Taber
  • 317 Michael Dennis Drive, Anniston – Tipton
  • 517 Cherokee Trail, Anniston – Boxley

New Business

  • Bid Award Resolutions
  • Pest Control Services – Unanimously Approved
  • Awarded to Orkin and termite bids rejected
  • Public Nuisance Demolition/Removal – Unanimously Approved
  • Four jobs awarded to Bail It Out
  • Ten jobs awarded to Wendy Thornton
  • Five jobs received no bids
  • Surplus Property Resolution – Unanimously Approved
  • Jasper Workstation
  • 2011 Chevy Impala
  • 2008 Ford Expedition
  • DataWorks Plus Agreement – Unanimously Approved
  • This is for hardware and software for the fingerprinting machine at the Sheriff’s Station
  • The cost is $6,050 a year
  • Alabama Tourism Legislative Grants Program Resolution – Unanimously Approved
  • Focused on out-of-state Tourism
  • 2022 Growers’ Permit – Unanimously Approved
  • Dr. West requested for the 2022 year. This is a municipal license fee extension.
  • Amendment to the ACCA Investing in Alabama Counties Program Agreement – Unanimously Approved
  • Amendment to one paragraph, but no change to Calhoun County
  • American Rescue Plan Act Recovery Funds Program Director Resolution – Unanimously Approved
  • Motion for Mark Tyner to be be appointed director
  • Calhoun County Procurement Policy – Unanimously Approved
  • CC911 Communications System Upgrade Resolution/MOU – Unanimously Approved
  • P25 Communications System
  • Avenu Contract Renewals: – Unanimously Approved
  • Discovery Recovery and Tax Administration and Audit
  • One year extension at a $2.22 increase
  • Community Punishment & Corrections Board Appointment – Unanimously Approved
  • William Johnson is the current citizen appointment and will be appointed again
  • Fire Hydrant Resolution – Thomas Street & Smith Blvd. –Unanimously Approved
  • Instillation by Anniston Water at a cost of $4,500
  • 18th Street Property Transfer Sales Contract & Deed – Unanimously Approved
  • 3 lots equalling roughly 1/3 acre to New Life Cathedral.
  • Cost is $6,001 with a reverter clause if the church ceases to exist
  • Sheriff’s Equitable Sharing Agreement –Unanimously Approved
  • Allows the sheriff to sign forms on behalf of the commission in the case that the federal government takes over a case
  • Opioid Litigation Endo Settlement Resolutions – Unanimously Approved
  • Public Works Resolution – Landfill Equipment – Maintenance Building – Unanimously Approved
  • Under $50,000
  • Rebuild Alabama Annual Report Approval – Unanimously Approved
  • 62 miles repaved and restriped
  • $1,991,522.56 cost
  • Kim Boyd with the Chamber of Commerce spoke about three things:
  • She thanked the commission for their support and wanted to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays
  • Audrey Maxwell is absent because she was invited to the Dekalb County Welcome Center grand opening to share brochures
  • She also wanted to introduce Savannah Dempsey who works at the reception desk and answers the phone at the chamber.
  • Danny Shears wanted to note this would be the last meeting fo the year. He wanted to urge everyone to reach out to those who may have suffered loss this year or simply be separated from family. He acknowledged that it is easy to get swept up in celebrating and forget that this may be a difficult time for many. He also said that this was a wonderful year and he looks forward to a wonderful year in 2022.
  • Mark Tyner wanted to note that Anniston and Dave Barnet have secured a location for the Toys for Tots.

Adjourn (Next Meeting January 13, 2022) – Unanimously Approved

Calhoun County Journal

