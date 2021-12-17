ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Buffalo Sabres game vs. Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 22 postponed due to Avalanche COVID-19 outbreak

By Paul Ross
WKBW-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres will have their December 22 home game against the Colorado Avalanche postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Avalanche. The...

www.wkbw.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wkbw#The Buffalo Sabres#The Colorado Avalanche#The Florida Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Christmas Break Comes Early For Penguins

The good news for the Penguins – their Christmas break is now two-and-a-half days longer. The bad news – they’ve had two games postponed (so far). The worse news – they don’t know for sure when they’ll play again.
NHL
WKBW-TV

Here are the 7 biggest sports stories in Western New York in 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was an unprecedented year in sports across the world, and that was no different in Western New York in 2021. Here are the seven biggest sports stories in Western New York over the last year. 1. Buffalo Bills win AFC East and first playoff...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy