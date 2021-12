MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis officials announced the launch of its new program Monday to provide crisis intervention and counseling to people who need it throughout the city. The Office of Performance and Innovation is partnering with Canopy, a Twin Cities-based mental health and consulting organization, to provide crisis intervention, counseling and connection to support services for people as an alternative to police response. The city says police will only be dispatched if response teams request their help.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO