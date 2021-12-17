ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Man on Earth

 6 days ago

Ten Times Fred Armisen Played the Consummate Wide-Eyed Idiot. In the new Showtime series Moonbase 8, Fred Armisen, John C.

TheWrap

‘MacGruber’ Star Will Forte Still Hopes to Finish ‘The Last Man on Earth’ His Way

Will Forte’s post-apocalyptic comedy “The Last Man on Earth” got an abrupt sendoff at Fox in May 2018 when the show got axed in a cancellation bloodbath along with beloved series “The Mick” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Two months later, star and creator Forte offered up a pretty detailed outline of his planned ending for the show in an interview with Vulture.
Decider

‘Welcome To Earth’

At 51, Will Smith has conquered the box office and the Billboard charts, but he’s never climbed a mountain. Thus is a quest born, as the global star seeks to learn more about the planet we call home, traveling the world and embarking on adventures such as mountain climbing and diving in a submarine. The Darren Aronofsky-produced series features the lush cinematography you’d expect from a high profile nature show, but also, perhaps more unexpectedly, very engaging hosting and narration from Smith.
TVOvermind

Y: The Last Man Might Get a Second Season

Y: The Last Man hasn’t been completely abandoned yet since the showrunner and the fans are pulling for the series to return since it was dropped from FX on Hulu not long ago. The way it was dropped was unfortunate since things had started to pick up a bit, and the fact that the last man, Yorick, and his monkey, Ampersand, were the last living creatures on the planet since every human and creature with a Y chromosome had already perished at the same time. Why Yorick and his animal companion had been left untouched was hard to figure out, and is still a mystery in fact, but the state of the world is kind of amusing in a very morbid way since there are still those out there that believe that a world without men, or at least a world without men in charge, could be far more peaceful and less likely to break out into fighting among the survivors. That hasn’t been the case with this show since the women have been every bit as violent, sometimes even more so.
Vulture

Station Eleven Recap: The Last Cinnabon on Earth

Station Eleven is a pandemic series airing to a pandemic audience. That was true last week but feels more acute now, with COVID-19 cases on the rise and Christmas really about as far away as it is on the show’s internal calendar. Or perhaps I found it harder to hand myself over to Station Eleven this week because episode five rewinds us to the first hundred days of the flu, before the space between the world of the show and the real world grew to a chasm. I can’t imagine myself as Hamlet stabbing a hobo by the moonlight, but I know what it’s like to be stranded at London Stansted. In “Severn City Airport,” which is at its heart a villain origin story, art somehow still feels uncomfortably nearby.
Jason Sudeikis
Will Forte
Fred Armisen
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
TVLine

Atlanta's Europe-Set Season 3 (Finally) Gets a Premiere Date at FX

FX will return to Atlanta (by way of Europe!) on Thursday, March 24, 2022, it has at long last been announced. Premiering Season 3 nearly four years after its sophomore run ended, the Emmy-winning comedy will return with two episodes that night, starting at 10/9c. And for the first time, each of the season’s 10 episodes will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu. Atlanta was at one point earmarked for a January 2021 return, but the pandemic thoroughly squashed that. On the bright-ish side? Series creator and star Donald Glover was able to use the downtime to get ahead on things. “One...
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
fame10.com

Young And The Restless: Spoilers For Christmas 2021

Calling all Young and the Restless (Y&R) fans! What’s on tap in the land of Genoa City for Christmas?! One Genoa City resident will spread some holiday cheer, while Nick finds himself reflective. Also, Victor will question someone’s intentions. Learn about these storylines and others in the below Y&R spoilers for Christmas 2021.
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
Showbiz411

Star Jeff Garlin’s Enthusiasm Curbed, Fired from “The Goldbergs” For Using Bad Language in Jokes on Set

For 20 years, Jeff Garlin has played Larry’s manager on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and he’s always seemed incredibly popular. But over on ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” Garlin has also been playing the Dad, Murray, for nine seasons. There are kids and women on the set. It seems they didn’t like his language between scenes. And now he’s fired.
CinemaBlend

Netflix Cancelled Another One Season Show This Week. Why Does This Keep Happening?

A flurry of Netflix cancellations have come down the pipeline this year. Some of these have been shows that had name recognition, or seemingly had fanbases that should have latched on. Other shows quietly came and went with little fanfare. This past week, Netflix cancelled Cowboy Bebop, a live action take on an anime series that seemingly had both recognition and fans. Cowboy Bebop only made it through just the one season at Netflix, a trend that keeps happening over and over. But why?
Entertainment Weekly

The 10 best (and 3 worst) TV shows of 2021

With his adaptation of Beth Macy's opioid- crisis best-seller, Danny Strong lured us in with acutely human characters — a kind Appalachian doctor (Michael Keaton), an injured coal miner (Kaitlyn Dever) — then crushed our hearts like so many pills under a pestle. Purdue Pharma is no more, but Dopesick remains a damning testament to the Sackler family's legacy of pain. (Full review)
Extra

Nicole Kidman Talks Recreating a Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
