The Last Man on Earth

Y: The Last Man hasn’t been completely abandoned yet since the showrunner and the fans are pulling for the series to return since it was dropped from FX on Hulu not long ago. The way it was dropped was unfortunate since things had started to pick up a bit, and the fact that the last man, Yorick, and his monkey, Ampersand, were the last living creatures on the planet since every human and creature with a Y chromosome had already perished at the same time. Why Yorick and his animal companion had been left untouched was hard to figure out, and is still a mystery in fact, but the state of the world is kind of amusing in a very morbid way since there are still those out there that believe that a world without men, or at least a world without men in charge, could be far more peaceful and less likely to break out into fighting among the survivors. That hasn’t been the case with this show since the women have been every bit as violent, sometimes even more so.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO