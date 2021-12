WASHINGTON, DC - Here at ANUK, we’ve been keeping a close eye on the supply chain hurdles and the actions the United States government has taken to alleviate the challenges. As we reported last month, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and their administration announced a set of concrete steps to help the U.S. ports, waterways, and freight networks. The government is continuing to focus on these issues as the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Agriculture hosted a roundtable discussion last week. In response, the United Fresh Produce Association voiced its support of the initiatives.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO