AP source: Clowney latest Browns player to test positive

By TOM WITHERS
 6 days ago
Ravens Browns Football Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) for no gain during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard)

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney joined the team's massive COVID-19 list after a positive test on Friday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Clowney tested positive along with linebackers Mack Wilson Sr. and Tony Fields, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team continues to test in advance of Saturday's game against Las Vegas.

The Browns are already down starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and his backup, Case Keenum, after both tested positive earlier this week.

As of now, Cleveland could be without as many as 16 regulars for Saturday's game, which could have playoff implications.

The NFL has said it has no plans to postpone the game. The Browns are also scheduled to play in Green Bay on Christmas.

Clowney has played his best football over the past two weeks for the Browns (7-6), who signed him to bookend with All-Pro Myles Garrett.

With Mayfield and Keenum expected to be out, third-string quarterback Nick Mullens is slated to start. He made 16 starts over three seasons for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Browns are signing quarterback Kyle Lauletta, who spent training camp with the team. Lauletta’s agent announced the move on Twitter.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

