Holographic Hybrid Meeting Solutions

Best-of-breed video and audio quality from Poly combine with leading cloud communications solutions from Dialpad to seamlessly connect companies through one-app-to-tap Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announced an immersive meeting experience for the modern and hybrid workforce in Dialpad Meetings. As the working world emerges from the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are adopting and adapting to a hybrid work environment. In a recent global survey conducted by Frost & Sullivan, 86% of organizations reported more than 25% of employees are working remotely in 2021, representing a considerable increase compared to pre-pandemic years. New enhancements to Dialpad Meetings, combined with the technology partnership of Dialpad and Poly, will transform the hybrid work environment and offer unparalleled quality in video and audio to support the future of business collaboration.

