It’s been a while since we have checked on the Kansas City Chiefs’ betting odds for the AFC West, conference championship game and Super Bowl LVI. Oddsmakers favored Kansas City heavily at the start of the 2021 campaign, but after some early season hiccups, they weren’t the trusted team they once were. It’s taken an entire season, but the Chiefs have regained their standing atop the league. They’re the only team in the AFC with 10 wins so far and they’re once again looking like the best team in the conference.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO