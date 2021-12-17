ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra says it took years to shed her 'produced' pageant image

Times and Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriyanka Chopra told Seth Meyers that it...

thetandd.com

HollywoodLife

Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Keanu Reeves Comforted Her On Tough Day Filming ‘The Matrix’

Priyanka Chopra complimented her ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ co-star for his kind words to her at the end of a hard day on set. Everybody has tough days at work, and sometimes you just need some reassurance that it’s okay. Priyanka Chopra, 39, said that her co-star Keanu Reeves, 57, gave her those reassurances, while they were filming The Matrix: Resurrections during a Thursday December 16 interview on The View. The actress raved about how great it was to work with such a kind actor, what he said that made her feel better on a hard day.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement. On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hot96.com

Priyanka Chopra tells fans to “chill out” after she drops “Jonas” from her Instagram handle

Don’t worry, fans: There’s no trouble in paradise, as far as Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas are concerned. Some fans got concerned when Priyanka, whose Instagram handle used to be Priyanka Chopra Jonas, dropped the “Jonas” from the feed’s name. But according to the actress, who appears in the new Matrix film, she was just trying to be consistent with her social media.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick Jonas's Reaction to Her Performance in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

When it comes to the Matrix franchise, Nick Jonas is all for colored pills and clever Alice in Wonderland references. Or at least, according to Priyanka Chopra. The 39-year-old actress opened up about her husband's reaction to the upcoming installment, The Matrix Resurrections, where she'll star as the adult version of Sati. And apparently, the Jonas Brothers singer thought that the film was a huge winner. During her interview with Extra, Chopra revealed that he was "very excited" about the film, adding that he's a "big fan of the franchise." And when asked about his reaction to her performance, she joked, "He’s my husband, he’ll have to say that I’m great."
MOVIES
dallassun.com

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu on her win

Eilat [Israel], December 13 (ANI): Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Harnaaz Sandhu as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021. Harnaaz made history as she won the title 21 years after India brought home the crown, and Priyanka Chopra couldn't be happier. The former Miss World congratulated Harnaaz on...
CELEBRITIES
dallassun.com

'Matrix trilogy changed cinema': Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Washington [US], December 18 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming sci-fi action film 'The Matrix Resurrections,' discussed how growing up watching the Matrix trilogy shifted her expectations from cinema. According to People magazine, the 39-year-old star appeared on Thursday's episode of...
MOVIES
dallassun.com

Priyanka Chopra commemorates 75 years of UNICEF

Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra revisited her journey as UNICEF ambassador. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Many years ago I made a promise to do what I could for children in need across the globe, and I'm grateful to have had the privilege of working with @unicef since 2006. It is an experience that has been so enriching in so many ways - the field visits to meet children and tell their stories, the various discussions and dialogues with governments, administrators and relevant stakeholders, the learning and sharing of key information... the time I've spent with them is something that I'll cherish for life."December 11 this year marked 75 years of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
CHARITIES
hot96.com

Priyanka Chopra shares the secret behind her and Nick Jonas’ three-year marriage

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who just celebrated their third wedding anniversary, have revealed the secret behind their successful relationship. Priyanka, 39, tells Entertainment Tonight that communication is one of the most important elements of their marriage. “I think just being honest and needing each other’s company, obviously,” the Matrix Resurrections actress said. “Communication, having fun with each other. I think that’s the most important key, is to be able to enjoy each other’s company and just have a good time.”
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Priyanka Chopra on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, What Surprised Her About Working with Lana Wachowski, and the Prime Video Series ‘Citadel’

With The Matrix Resurrections now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently got to speak with Priyanka Chopra about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the interview, she talked about what surprised her about making a Matrix movie and working with director Lana Wachowski, what the Matrix movies mean to her, what’s the first thing someone should watch if they’ve never seen any of her work, and more. In addition, with Chopra part of the upcoming global spy series Citadel for the Russo brothers and Prime Video (which also stars Stanley Tucci, Richard Madden, Roland Møller, and Ashleigh Cummings), she talked about why she wanted to be part of the series.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Style Game Is On-Point

Your daily moment of fashion gratitude has arrived! We’re sending praise and appreciation to Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is easily one of the world’s chicest stars. We can often times rely on the former Quantico lead to wear something colorful and feminine, continually parading around in outfits that up the fashion plate ante. The actress has outdone herself time and time again, giving Us all the style inspo we could ever possibly need. From inventive floral frocks with asymmetrical hemlines that truly are groundbreaking, to draped and elegant minidresses to bold color-blocking, Chopra Jonas is covering all of her fashion bases.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES

