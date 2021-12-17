ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration pushes plan to ease truck driver shortage

Post-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration will announce a three-pronged plan to recruit and retain truck drivers in an effort to combat a driver shortage that has contributed to the supply chain problems plaguing the globe since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, senior administration officials said Wednesday. The officials said the...

