Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center discusses $8 billion reasons why lawmakers should consider finally providing tax relief next session. $7.764 billion. That’s how much state revenue is projected to increase (over a four-year period) since the legislature adjourned earlier this year. That’s nearly $8 billion reasons why lawmakers should consider finally providing broad-based tax relief next session. While there are no bad tax relief options (property, B&O manufacturing parity, sales), WPC believes tax relief should focus on reducing the state’s sales tax rate. With $7.764 billion available, a combination of tax relief could be provided while still leaving billions in reserves and a healthy four-year budget outlook.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO