ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

COVID-19 in Ohio Friday update: 10,025 new cases, 434 additional deaths

By NBC4 Staff
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYzIv_0dPqTEzW00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Dec. 17, a total of 1,829,367 (+10,025) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,195 (+395) hospitalizations and 11,357 (+43) admissions into the ICU. An additional 9,902 people have begun the vaccination process — 59.03% of all Ohioans — for a total of 6,900,371.

Gov. DeWine calls up national guard to help with hospital staffing shortages

Friday’s reported number of cases is the most since Jan. 7, which saw 10,251.

ODH reported 434 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 28,028. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The health department switched death reporting systems on March 5, when it reported 752, and the figure included a backlog of deaths. Friday’s number is the highest since then.

Due to a laboratory reporting backlog, the amount of cases reported Tuesday through Thursday were artificially inflated, according to the ODH. A backlog of 7,699 positive COVID-19 cases was added to the 24-hour daily case change as the files were processed during those days.

Including the backlog, the 21-day case average was sitting at more than 7,600.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

COVID-19 in Ohio Thursday update: Another record day as nearly 16,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Thursday, Dec. 23, a total of 1,896,577 (+15,989) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 94,139 (+345) hospitalizations and 11,540 (+20) admissions into the ICU. The amount of cases reported Thursday is the most cases […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Certificates#Covid#Weather#Wcmh#Icu#Ohioans#Odh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WKBN

Apartments evacuated after underground garage collapse in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Lakewood firefighters responded to the scene of a garage collapse at Marine Towers West Thursday morning. The building is at 12540 Edgewater Dr. Lakewood Firefighters Local confirmed the news just after 10 a.m. The garage was an underground parking facility. Mayor Meghan George says no one was injured. The apartments are […]
LAKEWOOD, OH
WKBN

Parents charged in Oxford school shooting seek lower bail

The parents of a teenager charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school didn't anticipate that he would commit violence and are “devastated” like others in the community, a lawyer said Wednesday in requesting that they be granted a lower bond.
DETROIT, MI
WKBN

WKBN

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy