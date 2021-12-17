COVID-19 in Ohio Friday update: 10,025 new cases, 434 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Dec. 17, a total of 1,829,367 (+10,025) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,195 (+395) hospitalizations and 11,357 (+43) admissions into the ICU. An additional 9,902 people have begun the vaccination process — 59.03% of all Ohioans — for a total of 6,900,371.

Friday’s reported number of cases is the most since Jan. 7, which saw 10,251.

ODH reported 434 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 28,028. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The health department switched death reporting systems on March 5, when it reported 752, and the figure included a backlog of deaths. Friday’s number is the highest since then.

Due to a laboratory reporting backlog, the amount of cases reported Tuesday through Thursday were artificially inflated, according to the ODH. A backlog of 7,699 positive COVID-19 cases was added to the 24-hour daily case change as the files were processed during those days.

Including the backlog, the 21-day case average was sitting at more than 7,600.

