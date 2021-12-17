Penn State-Quinnipiac canceled due to COVID-19

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions men's basketball program had a second consecutive game scrapped due to COVID-19.

Penn State confirmed Friday that Wednesday's (Dec. 22) home matchup versus the Quinnipiac Bobcats has been canceled because of positive coronavirus test results impacting the Nittany Lions. That contest will not be rescheduled.

PSU's game against the VCU Rams originally set for Saturday was previously called off. It's unknown if the Nittany Lions will be able to face the Delaware State Hornets on Dec. 29.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance," Penn State said in its statement. "Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes testing for those individuals who might have been exposed."

Penn State has started the season at 5-5 under first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. Meanwhile, 6-4 Quinnipiac is next scheduled to play against the Niagara Purple Eagles on Dec. 31.