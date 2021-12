One of the many wonderful things about living in Harrisburg is being a part of a diverse community. On Dec. 11, 2021, Harrisburg lost a local attorney, an expert in mediation and professional ethics, who worked across cultural, political, racial, religious, and geographic boundaries ensuring sound law and policy. Particularly in central Pennsylvania and all across the United States, Old Order Amish and Mennonite communities owe a debt of gratitude to Joseph Skelly for his role as a litigator in the historic landmark United States Supreme Court decision Wisconsin v. Yoder, 406 U.S. 205 (1972).

