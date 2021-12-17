ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

All I want this holiday season is for people to stop calling me by my husband's last name

By Lauren Tanabe
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvHhX_0dPqQd2c00
  • Every holiday season, more than any other, I get called by my husband's name.
  • I kept my own last name, because it is who I am.
  • Changing a woman's name or title erases her accomplishments and worth.

Every year since I said "I do" to the man who understood me not changing my name, I brace myself for the seasonal flurry of mangled attempts to address me on mail and packages.

It's a generational thing, I tell myself as I open holiday greetings from a relative.

"Can you believe my parents still don't understand that I haven't changed my name?" I ask my husband when a parcel arrives addressed to someone who does not exist.

But the truth is I despise this pseudo arch-nemesis. I imagine her in pearls, cooking casseroles for her husband. She embodies everything I do not want to be, like an extension of another's identity, or an erasure of my own.

People also forget I'm a Dr. and not a Mrs.

I get called Ms. or Mrs. [Husband's Last Name]. Or, even worse, Mrs. [Husband's First Name, Husband's Last Name]. And for the record, it's actually Dr. Tanabe.

I've never been big on formalities. After getting a science PhD, I only got called "doctor" in jest by friends or when introduced before giving a talk. My family would joke that I was not a "real doctor." Sometimes, I'd even laugh along, despite the sting.

My degree took nearly a year to get to me; the first had the wrong Japanese last name printed on it. Holding it felt magical, as if I'd finally stepped into who I was meant to become.

Then one day while pregnant, our puppy annihilated it along with a box of other papers. Now it was slobbery confetti. I worried this was a harbinger of my own effacement, someone who had her career trajectory planned since 9th grade biology.

A few years later, I left academia when I could be neither the mother nor the scientist I wanted to be. I became a freelance writer.

In early 2020, with my youngest approaching two, I quietly thought about my work again.

Then came coronavirus

The pandemic forced me into over a year and a half of full-time stay-at-home childcare. Three and a half million women with school-age children left the workforce. I spent the brunt of my own isolated days bribing my oldest to sit near the computer during virtual school while catching my toddler as she attempted acrobatics.

When I wasn't caring for children, I was fielding my father's medical issues while he lay in a hospital bed a thousand miles away. When he was well enough to travel to me, I drove him to and from appointments.

As I become increasingly engulfed by the needs of others, I am unsure of who I am. As the edges blur, the bedazzled red envelopes addressed to a fictitious version of myself confirm I am no longer who I thought I was.

My husband would often tell me the unsolicited opinions of his work colleagues about me not taking his last name. "Doesn't that bother you?" they would ask. "I wouldn't allow that," proclaimed another.

I remember this when I wonder if it is wrong of me to correct others. I remember all the micro- and macro-aggressions that make me stop to consider if it is wrong.

It is too easy to accept minor transgressions as the norm, to ignore a woman's accomplishments, her title, her name. It's too easy to become complicit, to become part of the problem that is not acknowledging a woman's worth. At the absolute least, give us the respect of addressing us correctly. You can start with the holiday cards.

My daughter has the longest last name in her class, a hyphenated version combining mine and my husband's."Why does it have to be so long?" she pouts whenever she has to write it.

I tell her that when she's older, she can choose what she wants her name to be. I only hope others don't ignore her decision.

Comments / 35

Look@TheFlowers
4d ago

To each their own... but , I took my husband's last name with PRIDE! Lol, didn't erase sh!t! Maybe I am just old fashioned? Also...I think my actions define me...not my name...

Reply(3)
33
CLW
4d ago

If I were you I’d get a divorce give the kids to their dad. You obviously just want the focus on yourself . When you get married and have children it’s not all about you .

Reply
19
Kurt Thorstad
3d ago

Having a doctorate is different than being an MD. I can be a scientist without a doctorate but I can be an MD without it. The only people I call doctors are medical.

Reply
5
Related
Boston Globe

I left my husband for someone who has left me

It’s your turn. What love and relationship question has been on your mind? Send it to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I have been married for over four years now. We’re separated right now and have been for about a year. On Christmas 2020, I told my husband I had cheated on him during the summer of 2020. It happened when I went to visit family in the city where I used to live.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tracey Folly

Husband destroys wife's flowers after learning she doesn't want to work on their marriage

First, she agreed to attempt reconciliation, then she decided she preferred another man, and that's when things got ugly. A story attributed to Reddit user u/DifficultSitch2021 is garnering plenty of attention after the man confessed to destroying his wife's flowers before storming out of their home. While most Redditors seem to agree that the husband was not wrong for what he did, an official consensus hasn't been reached yet.
New York Post

I have a six-figure salary – but I still rent my kids’ Christmas presents

A new mom with a successful career who could afford to splash out at Christmas has decided to rent her child’s presents instead this year. Mom-of-one, Patsy Sandys, 35, an investment director earning a six-figure income, was determined to live more sustainably after she gave birth in August 2020. Patsy...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All I Want#Ms#Japanese
Telegraph

‘I had been the perfect wife and mother – so why did my husband walk out?’

Like many people before internet dating, I met my husband in the office. We fell in love when I was 21, and by the time I was 25 we were married with a one-year-old and baby twins. I felt completely unprepared for parenthood but I was certain that life was idyllic. We built a beautiful home in a Buckinghamshire village and I fell into the role of homemaker with ease.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
SheKnows

Pregnant Mom Cancels Large Christmas Party for Her Husband's Family & Now He's Demanding 'Formal Apology' — Was She Wrong?

‘Tis the season for holiday parties and huge family arguments, right? The holiday season can ramp up tension for anyone, but this one dad on Reddit seems to have taken it to a whole new level. He invited his entire family for a five-day celebration (yes, five entire days) at his home without consulting his pregnant wife first, who also, BTW, takes care of their 2-year-old. The 6-months-pregnant wife posted on Reddit’s popular Am I The A–hole? forum to ask others’ opinions on if she overreacted by cancelling all the plans behind her husband’s back. In the post, the mom wrote, “My...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lip of Relationship

Regret of a 30-year-old woman: I cheated on the employee in my store, and my husband refused to forgive me

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand. Used with permission. I am 30 years old this year. I have been married to my husband for two years. For the past two years, the relationship between the two of us has always been very good, and we have never quarreled. However, in the second year of our marriage, After I opened a flower shop, our relationship changed.
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Grandma refuses to babysit grandson without pay, asks if she's wrong: 'I'm not a daycare'

When you're a young mother working full-time to make ends meet, it's never easy. You'll need all the help you can get, and more often than not it's friends and family who step in to babysit your child as you go to work. It's pretty common for grandparents to watch their grandkids during the daytime and this also helps create a strong bond. However, one grandmother put a price on it and demanded her daughter pay her to look after her grandchild. She took to Reddit to share her story and asked if she was being a jerk by charging her daughter a price for babysitting her grandchild. One could make the argument that labor is labor at the end of the day and needs to be compensated, especially when you consider how the economy rarely accounts for the work of women at home. However, Reddit users said she wasn't accounting for the fact that her daughter barely made ends meet and it was cruel to charge her for it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Insider

Insider

224K+
Followers
19K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy