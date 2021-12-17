ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL may reschedule Raiders-Browns amid Cleveland's COVID outbreak

By Zachary Links
 6 days ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL and the NFLPA may move to reschedule Saturday’s game between the Raiders and Browns (Twitter link via Dan Graziano of ESPN.com). The two sides may render a decision in the next hour, since the Raiders are on the verge of flying to Cleveland.

The game would likely be moved to Monday or Tuesday, giving the Browns an opportunity to get their ~20 COVID-19 positive players on the field. Both Baker Mayfield and backup quarterback Case Keenum are in that group. Ditto for Jadeveon Clowney, who tested positive on Friday morning.

If the game is not rescheduled, the Browns are expected to start Nick Mullens under center. He would be backed up by two new QBs in Jake Dolegala and Kyle Lauletta.

This latest development marks a big departure from Roger Goodell‘s comments just a couple of days ago.

“There has not been any discussion about that,” Goodell said Wednesday when asked about the possibility of rescheduling Raiders-Browns (via USA Today). “We feel confident that with continuing changes and adaptations through our protocols that we can (play).”

